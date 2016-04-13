German AfD member expelled from EU parliament group

The third-largest political group in the European Parliament has expelled the remaining member of the German anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

A motion to expel the AfD was supported by 45 members of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group on Tuesday (12 April). Thirteen ECR members voted against, while five abstained.

In effect, MEP Marcus Pretzell is now without a political home, joining 15 other so-called non-attached members like French forme...