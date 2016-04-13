Ad
euobserver
Pretzell: 'I'll leave, dear ECR' (Photo: Metropolico.org)

German AfD member expelled from EU parliament group

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The third-largest political group in the European Parliament has expelled the remaining member of the German anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

A motion to expel the AfD was supported by 45 members of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group on Tuesday (12 April). Thirteen ECR members voted against, while five abstained.

In effect, MEP Marcus Pretzell is now without a political home, joining 15 other so-called non-attached members like French forme...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU parliament group tells German AfD party to leave
Big gains for German anti-immigration party
Right-wing German MEP quits parliament group
Germany's anti-euro party which became two
Pretzell: 'I'll leave, dear ECR' (Photo: Metropolico.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections