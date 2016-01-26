Ad
The Bundestag never voted on Merkel's refugee policy. (Photo: Deutscher Bundestag/Lichtblick/Achim Melde)

German MPs sceptical of Merkel's 'European solution'

by Marta Orosz, BERLIN,

Forty-four of the 310 members of Angela Merkel's Bundestag parliamentary group signed a protest letter on 19 January asking the chancellor to change course on her refugee policy.

"There have been passionate, controversial, yet factual debates within the Union on the issue of refugees," Wolfgang Bosbach, one of the signatories of the letter, told press in Berlin on Monday (25 January).

"We are torn between our sympathy and respect for Angela Merkel and our doubts whether Europe wi...

