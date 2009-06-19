Sarkozy calls for 'strong' EU president

European institutions, especially the European Commission, should be given more power, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday (19 June), in a foretaste of his upcoming EU reform proposals.

"I am really for a strong European Commission, a strong Council [the institution representing EU member states] and a strong European Parliament," Mr Sarkozy said at a press conference following a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

"For the parliament, it's done. For the counci...