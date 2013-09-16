Bavarian elections spell trouble for Merkel

Angela Merkel's sister party, the CSU, has won regional elections in Bavaria, but her Liberal coalition partner failed to enter the local assembly in a bad omen for the Chancellor.

"For us it's an amazing election success, every second man and woman in Bavaria voted for us," the leader of the Christian-Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, told cheering fans on Sunday (15 September) in Munich.

With exit polls placing the CSU at 49 percent, Merkel's sister party will be able to gover...