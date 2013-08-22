ECB downplays third bailout for Greece

The European Central Bank (ECB) has downplayed talk of a third bailout for Greece and said no new decision will be taken before spring.

Greece's current bailout, to the tune of €130 billion, runs out in 2014, with German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday (20 August) having said a third package will be needed after this date.

But German ECB board member Joerg Asmussen, during a visit to Athens on Wednesday, said there was no talk about the subject in his meetings with ...