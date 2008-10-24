Strasbourg seat row to drag on after 2009

MEPs ended their first week in the freshly-repaired Strasbourg building with renewed calls to put an end to the "traveling circus." Yet the Parliament's seat in the French city cannot be scrapped unless the EU Treaty is re-opened, with French deputies opposing the move until the end of 2009 at the earliest.

It smells like fresh paint in the huge egg-formed plenary hall known as the Hemicycle. The suspended ceiling looks brand new, nobody would know it collapsed only two months ago.

<...