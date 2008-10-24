Ad
euobserver
The new ceiling of the Strasbourg building, which was repaired after it collapsed on 7 August (Photo: EUobserver)

Strasbourg seat row to drag on after 2009

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

MEPs ended their first week in the freshly-repaired Strasbourg building with renewed calls to put an end to the "traveling circus." Yet the Parliament's seat in the French city cannot be scrapped unless the EU Treaty is re-opened, with French deputies opposing the move until the end of 2009 at the earliest.

It smells like fresh paint in the huge egg-formed plenary hall known as the Hemicycle. The suspended ceiling looks brand new, nobody would know it collapsed only two months ago.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The new ceiling of the Strasbourg building, which was repaired after it collapsed on 7 August (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections