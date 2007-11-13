British conservatives in disarray over EU treaty

The question of Europe was once again riding high in British politics last night after a senior member of the opposition Conservatives indicated that the party would not accept parliamentary ratification of the new EU Reform Treaty.
William Hague, the shadow Foreign Secretary, caused a political rumpus on Monday (12 November) by appearing to say that the conservative party - long known for its strongly eurosceptic streak - would press for a referendum on the treaty even if it has been r...
