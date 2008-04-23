Barroso shifts EU commission jobs between France and Italy

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has decided that Italy's new commissioner should take over the transport portfolio rather than keep the justice and home affairs job.

The announcement on late Tuesday (22 April) followed signals from Rome that the current justice chief Franco Frattini is to become his country's new foreign minister in the centre-right cabinet of Silvio Berlusconi.

French commissioner Jacques Barrot, previously in charge of transport, is now to ta...