The drug has been widely used in Europe for over 100 years (Photo: Wikipedia)

Danes lead EU cannabis league

EU Political
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Young adults in Denmark smoke the most marijuana in the EU, but the drug is cheapest in Spain and the most potent in the Netherlands, according to an encyclopaedic new study by the Lisbon-based EMCDDA.

Some 50 percent of Danes aged 15 to 34 have tried the drug at some point in their lives, compared to the European average of 30 percent, the report by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction says.

Levels also stand high at around 40 percent in France, Spain, the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

