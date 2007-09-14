Ad
The referendum issue is set to cause tension in the Dutch ruling coalition (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dutch EU referendum less likely after key report

by Mark Beunderman,

The likelihood of the Netherlands holding a referendum on the EU's Reform Treaty decreased Thursday (13 September) after the Dutch government was told by its highest advisory body that a poll is not necessary.

A key report by the Council of State, the Dutch government's highest advisory body, says there is no legal need for a referendum since the new treaty does not include "constitutional" elements, according to Dutch media.

The council's opinion is likely to be followed by the...

