euobserver
President Zatlers dissolved the legislature for blocking a graft probe (Photo: Latvian President's office)

Latvian turmoil will not affect government, MEPs say

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Latvian government will not be affected by the decision of the country's president to dissolve the parliament for having refused to allow a corruption probe into the dealings of one of its members, two MEPs told this website.

"The government will remain in position, it is not affected by this. As for the IMF and EU requirements, we are in conformity with everything and the credit ratings are going up," said Inese Vaidere, an MEP from the ruling centre-right Civic Union.

