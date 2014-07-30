Ebola risk in Europe 'extremely low'

The risk of Ebola reaching the EU is “extremely low” but the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely, EU experts say.

An EU official told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (30 July) any infected person arriving in the EU would be contained and treated.

“The risk that this disease arrives in Europe is extremely low,” he said.

The official noted Belgium and France have direct flights to Guinea, where the deadly virus was first reported in late March.

A suspected Ebola ...