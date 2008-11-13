Kosovo status hinders football ambitions

The lack of unanimous international recognition of Kosovo as an independent state is hindering Pristina's ambitions to join both UEFA, the organisation representing national football associations of Europe, and FIFA, the one governing football internationally.

Kosovo must first become a member of the United Nations, before being allowed into UEFA or FIFA, Michel Platini, the President of UEFA, said on Wednesday (12 November) during a visit in Albania, Macedonian news agency Makfax repor...