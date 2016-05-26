Sweden tightens Nato ties

Swedish MPs voted for closer ties with Nato on Wednesday (25 May), making it easier to base Nato troops on Swedish territory.
The Host Nation Support agreement also prepares the Nordic country for receiving assistance from alliance troops in case of emergency situations.
A similar agreement is already in place in Finland.
Both countries have traditionally remained outside military alliances.
But Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist told MPs that security poli...
