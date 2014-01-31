Ad
euobserver
Cameron and Hollande - set to agree on defence but little else (Photo: G8 UK)

Anglo-French summit to agree on defence but not EU reform

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron and Francois Hollande are expected to agree a raft of measures on defence co-operation but draw a blank on EU reform when they meet on Friday (31 January)

The UK and French leaders will meet for talks in London for the first Anglo-French summit since Hollande's election in May 2012.

Officials says that the main focus of the summit will be on defence, where a €150 million feasibility study into the technology behind an Anglo-French combat drone project will be unveile...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

No 'giant leap' on EU defence at summit
France, Germany and UK show discord on EU defence
Cameron and Hollande - set to agree on defence but little else (Photo: G8 UK)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections