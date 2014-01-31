Anglo-French summit to agree on defence but not EU reform

David Cameron and Francois Hollande are expected to agree a raft of measures on defence co-operation but draw a blank on EU reform when they meet on Friday (31 January)

The UK and French leaders will meet for talks in London for the first Anglo-French summit since Hollande's election in May 2012.

Officials says that the main focus of the summit will be on defence, where a €150 million feasibility study into the technology behind an Anglo-French combat drone project will be unveile...