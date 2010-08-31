French ministers lash out at 'grotesque' criticisms of Roma policy

French government ministers in Brussels on Tuesday (31 August) to defend the country's Roma expulsion policy lashed out at what they described as "grotesque" attacks and mischaracterisations of the country's round-ups launched in July.
Immigration minister Eric Besson, speaking to journalists in Brussels after the meeting with EU commissioners, attacked such criticisms of the French policy calling them "needless and scandalous accusations."
His colleague, Europe minister Pierre Le...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here