Greece in last attempt to elect president

The Greek parliament on Monday (29 December) will have a last attempt at electing a new president or face snap general elections that could sweep the anti-bailout far-left into power.

The candidate of the centre-right, Stavros Dimas, needs 180 votes out of the 300 MPs in the parliament to succeed.

In previous weeks, Dimas only managed to gather 168 votes, with the final round likely to be decided by a a handful of right-wing deputies.

Dimas is a former EU commissioner who i...