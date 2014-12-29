Ad
euobserver
The Greek parliament failed twice to elect the country's next president (Photo: Kirk Siang)

Greece in last attempt to elect president

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Greek parliament on Monday (29 December) will have a last attempt at electing a new president or face snap general elections that could sweep the anti-bailout far-left into power.

The candidate of the centre-right, Stavros Dimas, needs 180 votes out of the 300 MPs in the parliament to succeed.

In previous weeks, Dimas only managed to gather 168 votes, with the final round likely to be decided by a a handful of right-wing deputies.

Dimas is a former EU commissioner who i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

All eyes on Greece as presidential elections begin
Greek PM offers compromise on elections
The Greek parliament failed twice to elect the country's next president (Photo: Kirk Siang)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections