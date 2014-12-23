Ad
Christmas shopping in Dublin: With the economy back to growth, Irish people are the most optimistic about the EU's future (Photo: Michael Foley)

Irish people most optimistic on EU future

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Most Europeans believe the EU faces a brighter future, according to a new Eurobarometer poll which also says Irish people are the bloc’s greatest optimists.

Nearly eight in 10 Irish citizens said they were optimistic about the EU’s future, slightly higher than 75 percent in Malta, and 74 percent in Poland and Romania, respectively.

Having exited a €67 billion EU bailout last December, Ireland now has the fastest growing economy in the EU and is expected to see further growth of n...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

