Irish people most optimistic on EU future

Most Europeans believe the EU faces a brighter future, according to a new Eurobarometer poll which also says Irish people are the bloc’s greatest optimists.

Nearly eight in 10 Irish citizens said they were optimistic about the EU’s future, slightly higher than 75 percent in Malta, and 74 percent in Poland and Romania, respectively.

Having exited a €67 billion EU bailout last December, Ireland now has the fastest growing economy in the EU and is expected to see further growth of n...