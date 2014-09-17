Ad
The EP is nurturing its relatively new power of being able to de facto reject single commissioner-candidates (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EP gears itself up for hearings of new commissioners

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament is preparing a set of "obstacle course" hearings for incoming EU commissioners with recent past form showing that at least one of the designates will fall by the wayside.

Beginning later this month (29 September), each of the 27 would-be commissioners will be subject to a three-hour long hearing which will examine their views on the EU as well as their qualifications for the post.

"It is one of those moments where the European Parliament can show its abilit...

