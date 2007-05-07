Ad
Turkish opposition MPs feared Mr Gul would try to pursue his Islamist agenda as the secular country's president (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Turkey's presidential crisis continues

by Lucia Kubosova,

Turkey's foreign minister Abdullah Gul has withdrawn his presidency bid following a second failed attempt to get elected by the country's parliament, with opposition MPs boycotting him due to fears over his Islamist roots.

The presidential election held on Sunday (6 May) was declared invalid as fewer than two-thirds of 550 deputies were present at the vote.

Earlier this month, the country's constitutional court ruled that the parliamentary election required such a quorum, meanin...

