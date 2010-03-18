Ad
euobserver
The terms of the EU's accession to the convention is expected to take years to negotiate (Photo: EUobserver)

EU bid to join human rights convention poses tricky questions

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Union has taken the first step on the path to signing up to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), a move that supporters say will mark the completion of human rights protection in the EU.

All member states have signed up to the ECHR, a 1950 international treaty guaranteeing a series of rights, including freedom of thought, speech, assembly and religion and governed by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

But the EU itself was only able to sign u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The terms of the EU's accession to the convention is expected to take years to negotiate (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections