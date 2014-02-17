Ad
More than two thirds of the 1.8 million signatures came from Germany (Photo: Andrew Mason)

First EU citizens' initiative calls for right to water

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU law should guarantee the right to water and sanitation, the first valid EU citizens’ initiative has said.

It also called for water services not to face liberalisation, collecting 1.8 million signatures after a campaign called Right2Water, which was backed by a string of NGOs and by the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU).

The activists held talks with the European Commission and MEPs on Monday (17 February) to mark the event.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

