First EU citizens' initiative calls for right to water

EU law should guarantee the right to water and sanitation, the first valid EU citizens’ initiative has said.

It also called for water services not to face liberalisation, collecting 1.8 million signatures after a campaign called Right2Water, which was backed by a string of NGOs and by the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU).

The activists held talks with the European Commission and MEPs on Monday (17 February) to mark the event.

