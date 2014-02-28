Ad
euobserver
The traditionally strong Finnish export industries have all been losing ground (Photo: stopherjones)

Much ado about Greece in Finnish EU elections

EU Political
by Mikael Brunila, Helsinki,

In Finland the European elections will be about Greece, at least if Timo Soini, chair of the radical right-wing populist party The Finns, previously known as the True Finns, gets his way.\n \n"If Greece isn't the issue, we will make it the issue," Soini told the Finnish daily Aamulehti, a few days after news reports indicated the third Greek bailout package might hit €10-20 billion. \n \nSoini has been a vocal opponent of any Finnish contribution to the two previous Greek bailout packages an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Finland: We have to prepare for euro breakup
Finland threatens summit deal over bailout fund
The traditionally strong Finnish export industries have all been losing ground (Photo: stopherjones)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections