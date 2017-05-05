Ad
The German government is not to blame for Dieselgate, say German MPs (Photo: Reuters)

Bundestag to absolve German government on Dieselgate

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, plan to fully exonerate the German government of any responsibility for emissions cheating by car manufacturers.

An investigative committee said in a draft report, seen by EUobserver, that the committee found “no reason” to criticise the German government.

A separate inquiry, carried out by members of the European Parliament in Brussels, however, came to a very different conclusion.

MEPs found that maladmini...

