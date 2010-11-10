EU President issues stark warning against nationalism

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has issued a stark warning against growing nationalism, populism and anti-democratic forces across the EU, suggesting that the threat to peace in Europe remains a key issue.

"We have together to fight the danger of a new euro-scepticism," he said in a speech in Berlin on Tuesday night (9 November).



"This is no longer the monopoly of a few countries. In every member state, there are people who believe their country can survive alone in the globa...