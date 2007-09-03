Ad
"What are we united for," asks Mr Borrell (Photo: European Parliament)

EU is too big and diverse, says parliament's ex-chief

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union is too big and too diverse to be able to rally around common political projects needed to survive, the former president of the European Parliament has said.

Speaking at the Menéndez Pelayo International University in Santander, Spain last week, Spanish socialist MEP Josep Borrell said, "we are suffering from a crisis of heterogeneity and growth".

"We are many and with many different visions of the world, so our will is not unanimous and the political project is ...

