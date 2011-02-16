Berlusconi to stand trial over 'bunga bunga' charges

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been indicted to stand trial for paying for sex with an underage girl and abuse of power at his infamous 'bunga bunga' parties, the latest in a series of scandals which may finally put and an end to his political career.

A judge on Tuesday (15 February) approved a request by Milan prosecutors to have an immediate trial due to the "obvious evidence" and ruled that the proceedings will start on 6 April. If convicted, Mr Berlusconi could face u...