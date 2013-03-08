Ad
euobserver
Beppe Grillo in action (Photo: kbytesys)

Analysis

Beppe Grillo - an Italian or European phenomenon?

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Beppe Grillo's extraordinary success in the recent Italian elections tapped into anti-establishment feeling that is ripe for the plucking in other member states too, say analysts.

Grillo's 5-Star Movement, established by blog in autumn 2009, scooped 26 percent of the vote during last week's elections, effectively putting him in kingmaker position as government negotiations begin.

It was a stunning political debut. And represented an earthquake for Italian politics, marred by corru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Italian President demands respect in Germany
Beppe Grillo in action (Photo: kbytesys)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections