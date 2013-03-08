Beppe Grillo - an Italian or European phenomenon?

Beppe Grillo's extraordinary success in the recent Italian elections tapped into anti-establishment feeling that is ripe for the plucking in other member states too, say analysts.

Grillo's 5-Star Movement, established by blog in autumn 2009, scooped 26 percent of the vote during last week's elections, effectively putting him in kingmaker position as government negotiations begin.

It was a stunning political debut. And represented an earthquake for Italian politics, marred by corru...