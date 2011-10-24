British MPs vote on EU referendum

On Monday afternoon (24 October) the House of Commons will be debating the question whether there should be a referendum on Britain’s membership and position in the European Union. Matters to do with the EU have been debated in both the Commons and the Lords at various times but there has not been a debate in either House on whether there should be a referendum in the country since the ratification of the Lisbon Treaty.

All three main parties had promised a referendum on the Constitutio...