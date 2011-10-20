EU institutions hit back at markets, ratings agencies

EU institutions are seeking to curb the powers of ratings agencies and some forms of speculative trading in a backlash against markets by Europe's political elite.

The Financial Times Deutschland on Thursday (20 October) disclosed plans by EU single market commissioner Michel Barnier to allow Esma, a new Paris-based EU financial supervisor set up in 2011, to impose "temporary" bans on agencies such as Fitch or Moody's from publishing sovereign debt ratings at critical moments.

Th...