Ad
euobserver
Trichet (l) hands over the ECB reins to Italian banker Mario Draghi (r) in two weeks time (Photo: commission.europa.eu)

EU institutions hit back at markets, ratings agencies

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman,

EU institutions are seeking to curb the powers of ratings agencies and some forms of speculative trading in a backlash against markets by Europe's political elite.

The Financial Times Deutschland on Thursday (20 October) disclosed plans by EU single market commissioner Michel Barnier to allow Esma, a new Paris-based EU financial supervisor set up in 2011, to impose "temporary" bans on agencies such as Fitch or Moody's from publishing sovereign debt ratings at critical moments.

Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Markets plunge as Germany dampens EU summit expectations
EU summit delayed as France, Germany tussle
Trichet (l) hands over the ECB reins to Italian banker Mario Draghi (r) in two weeks time (Photo: commission.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections