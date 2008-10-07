FIFA wants EU to restrict foreign ownership of clubs

FIFA president Sepp Blatter wants the European Union to act to deter foreign ownership of football clubs, particularly in England, but also across the 27-country bloc.

"Something has to be done about these billionaire owners," Mr Blatter told reporters in the European Parliament on Monday (6 October) after meeting with MEPs to discuss the issue.

"These days you can buy a club as easily as you buy a football jersey. There is something wrong and that's why I ask the European Union t...