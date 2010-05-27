Ad
Roma people are Europe's hardest hit by racism and segregation (Photo: Planet Love)

Economic crisis fuelling racism in Europe, report warns

by Valentina Pop,

The economic downturn has led to a rise in discrimination, racism and xenophobia in Europe, particularly in EU countries such as Italy, Slovakia and Hungary, the latest Amnesty International report on human rights shows.

"The marginalisation was heightened in 2009 by fears of the economic downturn, and accompanied in many countries by a sharp rise in racism and hate speech in public discourse," the annual report reads.

It cites Italy for having passed new legislation as part of a ...

