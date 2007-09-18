Balkan countries sign visa deal with EU

Five Balkan countries on Tuesday signed (18 September) visa agreements with the EU making it easier for their citizens to enter the bloc in what is hoped to be the first step towards a completely "visa free" regime.

Citizens from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will have to pay a visa fee of €35 – instead of €60, to enter the EU once these agreements are implemented – something which is planned to happen by 1 Janu...