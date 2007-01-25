German MEP to lose foreign affairs job

German conservative MEP Elmar Brok will lose his job as chairman of the European Parliament foreign affairs committee, the EPP-ED group is to announce on Thursday morning (25 January) with the position set to go to Polish deputy Jacek Saryusz-Wolski or fellow Pole Bogdan Klich, Polish and German press report.
Political group leaders in the parliament gave up on Mr Brok in Wednesday talks because the Poles asked for too much in return for supporting the German, with the Polish Civic Pla...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
