euobserver
Skanksa was to build roads in Bohemia (Photo: Rohit Mattoo)

Czech 'Mr Clean' embroiled in scandal

by Katerina Safarikova and Jacob Hederos, Prague and Stockholm,

Czech transport minister Dan Tok, dubbed “Mr Clean” for taking the lead in a finance transparency campaign, is embroiled in a cross-border corruption scandal.

Tok, who has been in office for only four months, is accused of turning a blind eye to a bribe that is believed to have been given to Czech officials in the years 2010-2011 to secure a contract for Swedish construction giant Skanska and its partners in the Czech Republic.

At the time, Dan Tok was a CEO of Skanska Czech Repu...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

