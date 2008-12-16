Sarkozy pleads for Europe of nations

Outgoing EU president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (16 December) pleaded for a Europe built on strong states as opposed to a federal Europe, arguing that all countries within the EU had the same rights, but maybe not the same responsibilities.

"We shall not build Europe without the [nation] states. As European as you may be, Europe is not the enemy of nations," Mr Sarkozy told MEPs gathered for a plenary session in Strasbourg.

"Wanting to pass above the heads of those who have been ...