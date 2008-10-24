Sakharov prize awarded to Chinese dissident

The jailed Chinese dissident Hu Jia has been awarded the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize, with Washington voicing support for the decision and Beijing condemning the move on the eve of a Europe-Asia summit hosted by China.

"By awarding the Sakharov Prize to Hu Jia, the European Parliament firmly and resolutely acknowledges the daily struggle for freedom of all Chinese human rights defenders," the EU assembly's president Hans Gert Pottering said when announcing the verdict.

Th...