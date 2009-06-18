Ad
Mr Klaus has said the Czech parliament should vote on the Irish guarantees (Photo: EUobserver)

Czech parliament should vote on Lisbon guarantees, Klaus says

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Czech President Vaclav Klaus has said the Czech parliament should ratify any fresh legal clauses attached to the Lisbon treaty to help Ireland clinch a Yes vote in its second referendum.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on 18-19 June are set to agree on legal guarantees for Ireland in the areas of taxation, neutrality and social affairs.

The extra bells and whistles are designed to help Ireland hold a second referendum on the text in autumn, after an initial No vote last summer. B...

EU Political
EU Political
