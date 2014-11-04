Ad
Stefano Sannino (l) is a long-time Brussels insider (Photo: Friends of Europe)

Italian presidency tries to appease Britain on EU bill

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Italian EU presidency has said that the contentious idea of 'reform contracts' is no longer being considered but most of its current work is taken up with trying to resolve the British budget problem.

Stefano Sannino, Italy’s EU ambassador, told journalists on Monday (3 November) that the Germany-pushed idea under which member states make reforms in return for solidarity is "off the table”.

“We have to get out of the view that something is a condition to get something else."

