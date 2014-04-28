Top Bulgarian MEP candidates already thinking of heading home

All the Bulgarian political parties finally have their lists ready for the EU vote on 25 May, but several of their top candidates either don't want to stay very long in Brussels, or don't want to go to the EU capital at all.

The latest polls put centre-right party Gerb in the lead (17.5 percent) followed by the socialists (15.2 percent), the Turkish minority party (6.5 percent) and the reformist bloc – a newly-formed rightist grouping – on 5.1 percent.

The other two newly-formed p...