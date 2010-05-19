Ad
Ms Merkel has upped her rhetoric on the future of the eurozone (Photo: s_zeimke)

Euro is facing 'existential crisis,' Merkel says

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (19 May) called for tougher sanctions on deficit laggards and clear procedures for state insolvency if bail-outs do not work, as she defended her country's contribution to the €750 billion rescue package in what she called an "existential test" for the euro.

"We need a comprehensive reform of the stability and growth pact, with tougher rules of the game aiming to achieve one thing in particular: that member states bear the responsibility for ...

