Ashton hires Polish agent to beef up security

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has hired a Polish secret service officer to be the main architect of internal security in the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The officer, whose name is being kept under wraps, was parachuted into Brussels from Warsaw to begin work on 1 June and is expected to stay in the EU capital until the end of the year.

His job is to chair a new "working group" that will design security protocols for the diplomatic corps, concentrating on p...