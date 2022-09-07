Von der Leyen unveils energy crisis plan ahead of key meeting

The European Commission on Wednesday (7 September) unveiled a package of measures designed to tackle skyrocketing energy prices in the EU, immediately prior to a crunch meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

"Russia is actively manipulating our energy markets," commision president Ursula von der Leyen said, adding such manipulation has a "spillover effect" on the electricity market which causes "astronomic electricity prices" and "enormous market volatility".

