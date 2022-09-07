Von der Leyen unveils energy crisis plan ahead of key meeting

The European Commission on Wednesday (7 September) unveiled a package of measures designed to tackle skyrocketing energy prices in the EU, immediately prior to a crunch meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.
"Russia is actively manipulating our energy markets," commision president Ursula von der Leyen said, adding such manipulation has a "spillover effect" on the electricity market which causes "astronomic electricity prices" and "enormous market volatility".
The new EU energy...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
