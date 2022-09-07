Ad
euobserver
The price cap on Russian gas imports appears to be one of the most controversial proposals (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Von der Leyen unveils energy crisis plan ahead of key meeting

EU Political
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (7 September) unveiled a package of measures designed to tackle skyrocketing energy prices in the EU, immediately prior to a crunch meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

"Russia is actively manipulating our energy markets," commision president Ursula von der Leyen said, adding such manipulation has a "spillover effect" on the electricity market which causes "astronomic electricity prices" and "enormous market volatility".

The new EU energy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox
European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
EU power price response 'uncoordinated', experts warn
The price cap on Russian gas imports appears to be one of the most controversial proposals (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections