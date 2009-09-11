Walesa to campaign in Ireland for the Lisbon Treaty

Former Polish president and anti-Communist dissident Lech Walesa will next week travel to Ireland to campaign for the Lisbon Treaty, in a move underlining his disassociation from the No camp.

Back in May, Mr Walesa came under fire in Polish media when he acknowledged receiving money to participate in political rallies with Declan Ganley, an Irish anti-Lisbon campaigner and head of the now defunct "Libertas" political party.

