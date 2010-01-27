Ad
Skopje: Macedonia's accession bid is currently stalled by a name dispute with Greece (Photo: Wikipedia)

Greece and Austria outline plan for Balkan enlargement

by Valentina Pop,

The foreign ministers of Greece and Austria have sent a joint letter to EU top diplomat Catherine Ashton, outlining their common vision for what the bloc should achieve in 2010 in the western Balkans.

The EU should complete accession talks with Croatia, respond to Serbia's bid to join the bloc, start membership negotiations with Macedonia and abolish visas for Albanians and Bosniaks, the document quoted by DPA says.

"Progress in the Balkans is not yet self-sustaining. Moreover, in...

