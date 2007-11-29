MEPs to fight low turnout in European elections

MEPs on Thursday (29 November) approved a new set of rules they hope will spur citizens to vote in the five-yearly European elections, a pan-European event that has regularly seen turnout fall below 30 percent in the individual member states.

Just days after only 29 percent of the Romanian electorate turned out for the country's first ever European elections, MEPs said that European political parties - currently numbering ten - should be able to use public money to finance political cam...