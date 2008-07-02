Ad
euobserver
The issue of written questions has caused most contention (Photo: European Parliament)

The silent revolution of parliamentary reform

EU Political
Opinion
by Richard Corbett,

The increased role of the European Parliament as a legislative body, effectively making it a co-legislator with equal powers to the Council on virtually all EU legislation, means that it must re-balance its workload and focus more effectively on those matters where it has power and influence.

Consequently, next week, the parliament will vote on my report to implement the proposals made by the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, established last year and ably chaired by German Sociali...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The issue of written questions has caused most contention (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections