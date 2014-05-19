Ad
Syriza posters: Greek voters have rounded against austerity-imposed reforms (Photo: Asne Hagen)

Greek far-left in election lead

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The radical-left Syriza party is ahead in the first round of voting in Greek local elections on Sunday (18 May), while exit polls suggest a boost for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn in some areas.

Syriza is set to take Athens and the surrounding Attica region away from the ruling coalition of the conservative New Democracy and its socialist partner, Pasok.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservative-led coalition came to power two years ago to steer Greece out of its debt-ridden crisis...

