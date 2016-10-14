EU states forsook oversight on car emissions

National authorities in the European Union neglected to check for the use of illegal emissions cheating software before the Volkswagen scandal broke in September 2015.
Several national bodies designated to make sure that passenger cars, once sold, continue to comply with relevant EU legislation, have also admitted they do not carry out market surveillance.
A cross-border investigation by EUobserver, combined with testimony from hearings in the European Parliament, paints a gloomy ...
