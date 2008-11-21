Ad
euobserver
Europeans marry less nowadays, according to the Eurostat survey (Photo: EUobserver)

Europeans marry older, less often

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The number of marriages in the EU has been steadily decreasing over the years, while Europeans nowadays tend to wait more before saying "yes" if compared to 15 years ago, a European Commission study showed on Friday (21 November).

The age at the first marriage increased overall by 2.3 years for men and 2.6 years for women between 1990 and 2003, according to the Eurostat survey.

While women used to marry at 24.8 years and men at 27.5 years in 1990, they did it at 27.4 years and 29....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Europeans marry less nowadays, according to the Eurostat survey (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections