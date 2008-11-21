Europeans marry older, less often

The number of marriages in the EU has been steadily decreasing over the years, while Europeans nowadays tend to wait more before saying "yes" if compared to 15 years ago, a European Commission study showed on Friday (21 November).

The age at the first marriage increased overall by 2.3 years for men and 2.6 years for women between 1990 and 2003, according to the Eurostat survey.

While women used to marry at 24.8 years and men at 27.5 years in 1990, they did it at 27.4 years and 29....